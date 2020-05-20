Two drown in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters drowned in the stream in Goshali area of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday,“The volunteers of Civil defence department and locals divers have launched efforts to fish out bodies of both victims but heavy water in the stream has been hampering their efforts,” Ahsanul Haq, the Civil defence’s Chief warden, told reporters in Dasu on Tuesday.Mohammad Yasir, 12, and his friend Shamsur Rehman, 13, had been fishing in Goshali stream in Jalkot area when the former suddenly slipped into deep water and later jumped into water to rescue him but both drowned.