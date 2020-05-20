close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

DIG wants Torghar purged of outlaws

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

MANSEHRA: The DIG, Hazara Range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has directed Torghar police to constitute the special teams to arrest outlaws in the district. “I want every outlaw wanted in heinous crime behind bars and constitute especial teams to achiever this task,” he told a meeting attended by Torghar district police officer on Tuesday. The DIG said that as Torghar districts links with Mansehra and Haripur districts and other parts of Hazara division and outlaws wanted in heinous crimes could sneak into the area. “You should also maintain record of people sailing through ferries in Indus river and such policemen skilled in swimming be deployed alongside it,” he said. The district police officer, Qamar Hayat, briefed DIG and other participants saying he would launch a crackdown against outlaws wanted in the district.

Latest News

More From Peshawar