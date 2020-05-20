Unpaid PTDC employees threaten self-immolation

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) employees on Tuesday threatened to commit mass self-immolation if the government didn’t pay them their salaries of the last six months before the Eidul Fitr.

“We are deprived of our salaries since December last year and our families are without food as now shopkeepers have also refused to give us essential commodities on loan or credit,” Majid Yaqoob, the central president of PTDC employees union, told reporters after a meeting of the union in Balakot.

He said that hundreds of PTDC employees were without salary for the last six months. “Would you believe our children have been expelled by managements of their respective schools as we couldn’t pay fee for the last six consecutive months,” said Yaqoob.

He said that the PTDC employees had been performing duties in harsh weathers in Naran, Balakot, Ayubia, Chitral and such other tourist attractions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country putting their lives into danger but even then the government didn’t pay them salaries.

The central president of PTDC employees union said that the corporation was brought under provincial government’s domains after 18th amendment but the federal was still unwilling to handover its assets to formers and the employees were suffering.