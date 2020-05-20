3 shopkeepers arrested

DASKA: Police arrested three shopkeepers on charges of violating official rates on Tuesday. The assistant commissioner (AC) visited different areas of the tehsil and arrested shopkeepers Shakil Ahmed, Mattiullah and Sajjad for overcharging. Cases have been registered against the accused.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables on Tuesday. Shahzad Ahmed was sleeping at his house when three bandits stormed his house and took hostage the whole family and snatched Rs 45,000, a cell phone and 3 tola gold jewellery in the area of Satra police. Arshad Ali of village Kot Karim had parked his motorcycle outside his house, when he came back he found it missing.

MAN BOOKED: Motra police Tuesday booked a man on charges of sheltering a proclaimed offender (PO). On a tip-off, police raided the house of Adnan at village Kotli Noshera to arrest PO Aqib, but he was alerted before the arrival of the police.

EIGHT PILLION-RIDERS HELD: Eight pillion-riders were arrested from different parts of the tehsil on Tuesday. The police arrested Riasat, Sultan, Umar, Asif, Manzoor, Saqib, Ali and Rustam.