One more dies of Covid-19

MINGORA: Another patient died while 35 more tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 30 in Swat district on Tuesday.
Also, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 570 after 35 more suspected patients reported positive for the viral infection in the district. The infected persons are belonging to different areas of the district.