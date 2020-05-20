close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

One more dies of Covid-19

Peshawar

MINGORA: Another patient died while 35 more tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 30 in Swat district on Tuesday.

Also, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 570 after 35 more suspected patients reported positive for the viral infection in the district. The infected persons are belonging to different areas of the district.

