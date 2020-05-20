DFID, Unicef pull out of WASH projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: In a setback to the tribal districts of North Waziristan and Khyber, some foreign-funded projects were abruptly ended in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said on Tuesday.

Funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) through Unicef, the WASH project was being implemented by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP). This project that focussed on water, sanitation, health and hygiene had been identified as an important need in the area.

The WASH services are pre-requisites for improving health and reduced vulnerability of all segment of the population in the area. The SRSP in collaboration with Unicef had been actively providing WASH services for the last seven years.

More than 700,000 individuals mainly women and girls had been facilitated for accessing multiple WASH related services. The project also aimed at building the capacities of government counterparts. The partnership that will be end up on May 31, 2020 was active in two merged districts including Khyber and North Waziristan since May, 2019. Over 250,000 individuals particularly women, children and persons with disabilities were to benefit from the project in 185 villages of the two merged districts.

One of the main purposes of the project was to make the villages Open Defecation Free (ODF) at the end of the project. The WASH interventions included water, sanitation, health and hygiene remained priority due to the dynamic and rapidly changing pattern of the crisis of internally displaced persons in merged districts.

Due to Covid-19 Unicef recently terminated the partnership for WASH interventions in merged districts under KPMD. There were a number of drinking water supply schemes that were one of the major needs of the people in merged districts.

The project was designed to support the ongoing efforts against the Covid-19 outbreak in health and hygiene and included the distribution of soaps and rehabilitation of health units. The sudden closure of the project has come as a surprise for the residents of the two merged districts. Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) hailing from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Khan said that SRSP with the financial support of Unicef had contributed a lot to construct latrines in schools and keeping their communities clean.

He also appreciated the efforts of Unicef in capacity building of community members, lines departments, schools teachers and health staff. The MPA requested the Unicef and DFID to revisit the decision as the projects supported the existing Covid-19 interventions and addressed important needs of vulnerable population in addition to generating employment.