Doctor fears increase in coronavirus cases

ABBOTTABAD: Renowned pulmonologist and member Pakistan Chest Society Dr Nisar Khan on Tuesday said that Covid-19 pandemic can cause sudden and widespread deaths.

“No-one knows when coronavirus pandemic will end and life gets back to normal. The government needs to have a visionary approach to handle this crisis and take all stakeholders onboard by following precautionary measures, including social distancing,” he said while taking to reporters. Dr Nisar Khan, a former chief executive of Ayub Teaching Hospital, asked the government to take immediate steps to stop “criminal attitude” being meted out to the suspected patients of Covid-19. He said that a comprehensive policy was need of the hour to handle the Covid-19 patients and thousands of other patients. He said patients suffering from other diseases had badly affected as most of the hospitals particularly public hospitals had stopped treating patients of other diseases.

He said this pandemic had exposed the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the so-called reforms played havoc with public sector hospitals. “A number of doctors have resigned. Patients have been suffering including healthcare professionals who were infected due to non- provision of personal protection equipment (PPEs),” he added.

Dr Nisar Khan, who happens to be the provincial President of People’s Doctors Forum (PDF), expressed concern over easing of lockdown in the country. He feared increase the corona cases and said the government would find it difficult to bring the situation under control.