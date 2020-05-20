PML-N KP says fresh elections demand genuine

PESHAWAR: Terming his party chief Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for fresh elections as genuine, Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has called for an early balloting in the country.

In a press release on Tuesday, the party provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said people were dying of hunger but the incapable rulers were still busy leading luxurious lives. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team had destroyed the institutions and de-stabilized the economy in two years.

The PML-N KP spokesman said Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for fresh elections was timely and the need of the hour as the government was not in position to lead the nation. He said the PTI government was victimizing the opposition and the media and had broken all the records of injustices.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan should admit his governance failure, realize the hardships of the people, step down and announce the schedule for holding fresh elections so that a genuinely leadership is chosen to run the country in a democratic way and pull the country out of crises.