British Pakistani teacher goes out of her way to deliver cards to her students

Schools across Britain are closed for the safety of children against the deadly coronavirus, and it has been months since students and teachers have seen each other. Some schools are offering online sessions to help parents homeschool their children.

The schools and teachers are also regularly checking on their students’ educational progress. But there are always some teachers who go out of their way to stay connected with their students.

British Pakistani teaching Assistant, Saba Kazmi is among those admirable teachers who are trying to stay connected with students to the best of their abilities.

Mrs Kazmi, who currently teaches at the Oasis Academy Clarksfield in Oldham, has started this unique campaign of staying connected with her students by delivering them birthday cards. She delivers these cards on a regular basis, while using the delivery as her walking routine.

Speaking to The News, She said: “Children learn most of their knowledge from observation. This current scenario is very depressing. They can’t go out, they can’t see their friends and family, their usual routine is disturbed immensely. So we thought to give them hope by delivering them birthday cards as these little things sometimes can make a huge impact.

“I was overwhelmed with the response from students their parents. When I am delivering these cards they can see me delivering the cards. They can’t come out to meet me but they are smiling, they are waving, this is what we wanted them to feel that as teachers we care for them.”

Nigel Fowler, Principal at Oasis Academy Clarksfield, told the Oldham Evening Chronicle:

“During this time of enforced separation we wanted our children to know we care and are missing them.”

“As our site is currently shut our regional team kindly helped us to produce a little birthday card so we could let our children know we are thinking of them and to wish them a happy birthday.

“It’s great that these are being well received and many thanks to Mrs Kazmi who has very kindly offered to make this project work and to ensure we send our best wishes to our children on their birthdays. Keep safe and see you all hopefully very soon.” Mrs Kazmi has delivered around 20 cards to her students across Oldham.