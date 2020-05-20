Umar Akmal appeals against three-year ban

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday that banned test cricketer Umar Akmal has appealed against his three-year ban imposed by PCB’s independent disciplinary panel.

Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the panel’s chairman, has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Akmal‘s suspension on February 20, 2020.

Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023. Akmal was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches before this year’s Pakistan Super League.

According to Geo News, Akmal has hired Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan’s law firm to assist him in the case.