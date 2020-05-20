close
Wed May 20, 2020
No connection

Awaran is one of the largest districts of Balochistan, but sadly it has no internet connection. The authorities in charge of higher education in Balochistan have announced online classes, oblivious to the fact that the people of Awaran will be unable to access these classes. I request the government of Balochistan to restore Awaran’s internet connection so that its students do not miss out on their education.

Haneef Baloch Sajidi

Awaran

