Unthinking

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Pakistan, our political leadership has been at its wit’s end. Easing the lockdown is yet more proof of their amateurish decision-making. It seems that they are unaware of the broad spectrum of Pakistani society which includes not only the rich but also the lower middle class, including the homeless and the sweepers. This diverse population has their own needs depending on their lot in life. Therefore, schemes designed should meet the ordinary people’s needs. Even during the lockdown, the majority of the public did not observe precautionary measures against the virus. Either they did not have means or they were unaware.

Now, the prime minister is being moved by the plight of the needy and has uplifted the lockdown. He must know that with or without the lockdown people must step outside their homes for various reasons. Inevitably, they must purchase groceries, offer prayers at mosques, visit hospitals and petrol stations. As a result, avoiding contact with strangers is unavoidable, rendering social distancing an obsolete solution. Moreover, lockdown should be enforced in areas with high incidence of the virus whereas those with fewer cases should operate as normal. This is the only way out to ensure the flow of trade and commerce. Similarly, the Corona Relief Tiger Force and other relief agencies should support the labour community and areas under lockdown. This would be a more balanced and sensible approach to the pandemic.

Waleed Rasheed

Karachi