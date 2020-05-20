Dishonourable murder

Even police officials fear there will not be a proper investigation into the murder of two young women who were killed earlier this week, allegedly after a video showing three girls in the presence of a young man went viral. For years, such apathy has been attributed conveniently to ‘tradition’ that does not have any sympathy for women who transcend the strict code of conduct, which prevents them from interacting with members of the opposite sex who are not directly related in any way. The incident in question is said to have taken place in a village lying on the border between North and South Waziristan. The Razmak police station in North Waziristan has registered a case, with the state making the complaint, and the brother and father of one of the girls has been arrested. Local officials also say a priority is to protect the third girl seen in the video and the young man who was spotted at an outdoor spot with them.

The arrests made and the registration of the case are no doubt good news. In the past, police in many conservative areas have sometimes refused to take even this step. But there is still a long way to go. If the culprit escapes scot free, as has happened many times in the past, this gives rise to others choosing the same path and what they believe is an act to defend family ‘honour’. In some ways, the case resembles the 2012 Kohistan case, which came to an end after the murder of Afzal Kohistani in 2019. The question of ‘honour’ is one taken seriously in the country, with at least 1,000 women and hundreds of men killed each year in the name of this act. And it is not just ‘remote’ northern areas or places where conservative ‘tradition’ prevails where such murders take place. They have occurred in major cities and in every province of the country.

The problem grew after the promulgation of the qisas and diyat laws, first put in motion by the late General Zia-ul-Haq, which allowed the family of a victim to accept blood money and forgive the perpetrator. In a situation where the father of the murdered girl and her killer are the same, the blood money law obviously comes into effect even if no cash actually changes hands. There have been recent attempts to stop the abuse of this law, but even so ‘honour killings’ continue. The fact that they are being reported more often may be a step forward. But the real gain would be if people could be persuaded that murder of any kind goes against religion, against humanity and violates basic rights.