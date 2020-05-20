Nearly 300 violent Indian ops in Kashmir in 18 days

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces continued their violent cordon and search operations in the Pulwama and Srinagar areas of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, as the number of such operations reached 287 in the first 18 days of this month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, large contingents of troops sealed all entry and exit points in the Muran and Ashmandar areas of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door searches. Residents said the Indian troops vandalised their houses, harassed and terrorised them.

Scores of women and children, along with hundreds of locals were forced to spend night in the open during an 18-hour-long operation carried out by Indian forces in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district. “The residents were taken out and asked to assemble at Lal Chowk. They spent the entire night under the open sky,” an eyewitness said. Operations were also under way in Srinagar.

In another brutal act, the Indian security forces demolished dozens of shops and residential houses in the Pampore town of Pulwama district.

The massive demolition drive was carried out in the Tulbagh area of Pampore in which over a dozen shops, a newly constructed shopping complex and several houses were razed to the ground. Another demolition drive was also carried out in the Drangbal area of Pampore, leaving around a dozen structures demolished.

The residents heavily protested the illegal demolition of shops and houses. Eyewitnesses said police personnel fired several rounds in air to disperse the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Kashmir Media Service said Indian troops have killed 12 Kashmiris, arrested 64 and destroyed or damaged as many 778 houses and shops in 287 cordon and search operations in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region over the past 18 days of May. The troops looted dozens of houses in the Budgam district alone.

The operations were mostly conducted in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Gandarbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other Muslim areas of the Jammu region.

The report maintained that Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into world’s largest prison by India where people were not safe even in their houses. “Door-to-door search operations amid the coronavirus lockdown are meant to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom,” the report added.

Besides vandalising properties, the troops harass and terrorise the residents during these violent cordon and search operations, which are also becoming a reason for coronavirus spread. “Youth are arrested and then tortured during the search operations,” the report said, adding that although India under a well-orchestrated policy wants to ruin the education sector and economy of Kashmir through such frequent operations, the Kashmiris are determined to continue their freedom struggle and the world must take notice of Indian atrocities in the territory.