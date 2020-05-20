NAB authorises probe against JUI-F’s Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised investigations against Khyber Pakthunkhwa opposition leader Akram Durrani, as well as the son of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Rukhsana Bangash for allegedly abusing their authority and inflicting losses to the national exchequer.

According to a NAB spokesperson, the decision was made in an executive board meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, who authorised conducting five inquiries against various personalities.

Two separate inquiries were okayed against Umer Manzoor, the son of PPP’s Bangash, former member of National Assembly and political secretary of former president Asif Ali Zardari. Inquiries were also approved for officers and officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works and others, Syed Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, former Secretary Works, Gilgit-Baltistan, Akram Khan Durrani, former minister for Housing and Works, officers/officials of the ministry, management and others of job testing services.

The anti-graft body also authorised conducting complaint verification against the officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.