Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan terror incidents

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers have embraced martyrdom in two separate terror incidents in Balochistan — six in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mach, while another in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Frontier Corps vehicle was targeted with an IED in the Pir Ghaib area of Mach late Monday night as the vehicle was returning to base camp after a routine patrol.

In the IED attack, six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced martyrdom. The martyrs were named as Naib Subedar, Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and driver Abdul Jabbar.

In another incident, during an exchange of fire with terrorists near the Mand area of Kech, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced martyrdom.

