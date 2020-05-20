Sindh records 19 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a day

Sindh recorded the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day since the first coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan on March 19, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday.

Nineteen people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 299 in the province, the CM said.

“The 19 deaths within 24 hours is the highest number since the first death was reported on March 19. Now, Sindh has a total 299 deaths stemming from the coronavirus which constitute 1.6 per cent of the total patients,” Murad said in a statement issued from the CM House.

The CM said that during the last two months, on an average five people died in the province due to COVID-19 every day, saying most of these deaths were occurring in Karachi.

“From March 19 to May 19, during the last two months, on average we are seeing five deaths per day. Though the death ratio stands at 1.6 per cent of the total patients yet we have seen 299 deaths within 61 days which is quite painful,” he deplored.

At present 135 patients were in critical condition, of them 34 had been put on the ventilators, he said. “May Allah help them to recover at the earliest,” he said.

Talking about a total of 12,906 patients, Shah said 11,373 (or 88 per cent) were at home isolation, 819 at isolation centres and 715 (or 5.7 per cent) in different hospitals. He said he was happy to disclose that 252 more patients had recovered from the infection. “The number of the patients who have recovered so far has reached 4,741 which constitute 27 per cent recovery ratio,” he said.

New patients

The chief minister said 706 new patients were detected when 3,803 were tested. “On the one hand, 252 patients recovered while another 706 patients emerged which means despite discharging 252 patients, 454 others were admitted,” he said.

He said these figures showed that the recovery rate was much lower than the infection rate and this rate could be controlled when everyone would follow the SOPs.

So far, he said, the government had tested 131,376 samples against which 17,947 positive cases were diagnosed.

“The overall percentage of positive cases of the totals tests stands at 13.7 per cent which is higher than various other countries’ ratio,”

he said.

Talking about Karachi, Shah said that out of 706 new cases, 558 belong to Karachi. He said 134 new patients hailed from the south, 131 were from the east, 105 from central, 72 from the west, 58 from Malir and 58 from Korangi districts. “Karachi, as usual, is on the top in the local spread,” he said.

The CM said 20 new cases surfaced in Hyderabad, 16 in Larkana, 12 in Kambar-Shahdadkot, 10 in Jamshoro, six each in Shikarpur and Sukkur, five in Khairpur, four in Jacobabad, three each in Mirpurkhas and Sanghar, two each in Dadu, Ghotki and Kashmore, while one each in Badin, Tando Allahyar and Naushehroferoze.

Flights

According to the chief minister, three flights from Washington, Muscat and Jeddah brought in 792 stranded Pakistanis to Karachi on May 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

They were all tested, he said, adding that 60 of them tested positive for COVID-19, while the results of 17 passengers were awaited.

The chief minister once again urged the people to follow the SOPS and avoid going out of home without any valid reason.