Women, kids and elderly exempted from ban on pillion riding

The Sindh home department, on the instructions of the provincial government, has decided to continue the ban on pillion riding by exempting women, children and elderly persons while restrictions prevail on law enforcers and journalists.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department says that pursuant to the order issued by the Honorable High Court of Sindh dated May 14, 2020, whereby directions were issued to continue the ban on pillion riding in exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 (i) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (VIII of 2015) with partial modification of order of even number dated 10th May, 2020.

There would be a complete ban on pillion riding except for women, kids, and elderly. There would be no exception for law enforcement agencies, Journalists, co-workers and office staff.

As per the court’s instructions, it was clarified that these restrictions and exemptions were based on rationale for the coronavirus spread prevention as per advice of medical experts.

The rationale for exemption was that persons of a family living in a same household were all exposed and there was no extra risk of sitting together of family members on a motorcycle.

Whereas, in case of media persons, law enforcers and others, they lived in different household and their close sitting on a motorcycle could spread the virus, the notification added.