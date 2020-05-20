Rs15m robbed in bank heist

Five robbers took away Rs15 million from a private bank in Awami Colony on Tuesday.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the bank and inquired about the incident. According to the Awami Colony police, the robbers held the security guard and bank staff hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs15 million. They also took the security guard’s gun and DVR system away with them.

The police, quoting the bank staff, said the robbers stayed for around 20 minutes in the bank. According to SHO Humayun Ahmed, the police were recording the statements of the bank staff to find any possible clue about the suspects, adding they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage from the nearby places.