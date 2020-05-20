close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Cop dies at police lines

Lahore

LAHORE:An inspector, Rao Javed, died at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim had performed duties outside a quarantine centre. Police were trying to know the reason for his death. However, he was heart patient. Doctors conducted his corona test. Its report is still awaited.

