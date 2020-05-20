Clerics to express solidarity with Kashmiris, Palestinians

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council announced observing Jumatul Wida as “Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa.” Ulema, Mashaykh, Imams and clerics from all over Pakistan will express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Muslims from all over world will also renew their pledge for defence and stability of Azmat-Harmain Al-Sharifain. In a joint statement, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, General Secretary International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council and other scholars including Allama Ziaullah Bukhari, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Abdul Karim Nadeem, Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq and Maulana Aseedur Rehman said “Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa” would be observed to promote unity, stability and express solidarity within the Islamic world.

JI for permission

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has demanded the government immediately lift curbs on mosques, seminaries and Imambargahs to enable people to offer congregational prayers on Juma-tul-Wida and Eid while observing the SOPs. He was addressing a ceremony of distribution of Eid gifts to widows and orphans by Al-Khidmat Foundation at Mansoora on Tuesday. Amirul Azeem said after the opening of all shopping markets and transport under the Supreme Court orders, the curbs on the mosques and Imambargahs were unjustified. He said in every difficulty and affliction, the faithful turned to Allah for divine help and solace, and for repentance but the government had tried to limit the opportunities for that. He said the raids on the mosques and arrests of the Ulema and their harassment should stop now. Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has demanded the Punjab Education Foundation immediately clear dues of around 13,000 PEF schools to enable them pay the staff salaries and rent of school buildings.