Wed May 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

SNGPL holds e-Kachehri

Lahore

LAHORE:To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) organised e-Kachehri at his Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Managing Director SNGPL Amer Tufail listened public grievances during the Kachehri and directed relevant executives for immediate redressing of complaints. It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed utility companies to organise e-Kachehris to ensure quick resolution of public complaints. SNGPL led the way by organising e-Kachehris initially at its regional offices where the regional heads listened to the consumers’ complaints. Consumers lodged complaints related to provision of connection, gas pressure and billing.

