13 PAT activists released on bail

LAHORE:A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday suspended sentence of 13 activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) convicted of attacking police teams in Sargodha following 2014 Model Town incident and released them on bail.

An anti-terrorism court of Sargodha had handed down imprisonment to the activists from five to seven years. The activists include Alam Sher, Ijaz Hussain, Tanvir, Jumma Khan, Abbas Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Abdul Samad, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Bashir, Mulazim Hussain, Muhammad Ghazi, Naeemullah and Muhammad Nawaz. In a statement, PAT leadership congratulated its activists on being granted bail and hoped that the jail officials implement the LHC decision without delay so that the activists could celebrate Eid with their families.