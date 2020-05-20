Cabinet body briefed on housing schemes

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on LDA Rules was held at the Civil Secretariat here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Minister for Communications Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman and MD Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Secretary Law and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting on the proposed amendments in the existing rules of LDA for low income housing schemes, LDA officials said the housing schemes would have a maximum of 100 kanals of area with minimum plot size of 10 marlas and an apartment of T3 marlas, each block of apartments will be a maximum of 60 feet high and consist of five floors, within the scheme the width of the main road will be 60 feet while the width of the street will be 20 feet. The Cabinet Committee approved a proposal to allocate 5pc of the land in each society for open space and 2pc for parking and at least 3pc for government buildings such as schools, hospitals and administrative offices. The committee agreed with the proposal to set up a joint cemetery within a radius of 5 km for a cluster of four or five schemes and also approved an amendment to compensate the owners according to the market rate.