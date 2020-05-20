Seven injured in roof collapse

LAHORE:Seven people, including three women, were injured when roof of a room made of wooden girders collapsed in a house in Samanabad area on Tuesday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and started rescue operation. The men were treated by the rescuers on the spot while all the three women who had sustained internal injuries were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital where condition of two women was said to be precarious.

rescuers: Around 11,130 rescuers have been placed on high alert during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure prompt response to Covid-19 and other emergencies in Punjab.

In this regard, Punjab Emergency Service DG reviewed the emergency arrangements through a video link meeting with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by all heads of Wing of Rescue Headquarters and Academy.

Job letters: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) headquarters distributed recruitment orders of junior clerk, naib Qasid and Langry among families of those officials who died during their duties. Addl IG PHP distributed the recruitment orders.

Warden dismissed: A traffic warden was dismissed from service over corruption charges. The warden was identified as Saifullah. He was dismissed from service after he was found guilty of corruption.

fire: Goods in a shop were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a shop in the Manga Mandi area here on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident as the shop was closed.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Baghbanpura on Tuesday. The cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

security: DIG Operations paid a surprise visit to different mosques of the city at Fajar prayer time to review security arrangements here on Tuesday.

rewarded: DIG Operations Lahore distributed cash award and commendation certificates (CC-II) among 29 officers and officials from constable to superintend police rank here on Tuesday.

certificates: DIG Investigations Lahore Dr Inam Waheed distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among the 108 officers and officials here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Dr Inam said that the commander was morally bound to appreciate and encourage those officers and officials who work with dedication and honesty. Reward upon doing well and punishment upon doing wrong is the sole of the meritocracy, he added.

Those who received the cash prizes and appreciation certificates include Sajjad Rasheed, Easeed, Asif Ali, Daniyal Ashraf, Mazhar Hayat, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Tariq, Munir Ahmad, Ziaul Haq and others.