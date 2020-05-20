Punjab to take up marriage halls opening issue with Centre: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government will take up the issue of opening of marriage halls with the federal government in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

However, the risk of allowing the big gatherings like marriages could not be possible in the wake of covid-19 pandemic. But the suggestions of opening of marriage halls with certain SOPs for limited people could be reviewed and will be discussed with the federal government.

The assurance was given by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal to a delegation of marriage halls association in a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office Tuesday. The delegation headed by the association chairman Mian Ilyas briefed the minister and sought permission for opening of marriage halls with controlled capacity of people. He said the marriage halls always followed the government orders and strictly following the one dish and timing rules in letter and spirit. So the marriage halls will also follow the established SOPs for covid-19 in case the government allowed them to reopen and work. He assured that the marriage halls would also follow the SOPs for covid-19 in letter and spirit.

The minister said that alarming situation was faced by the government due to covid-19 pandemic and the precautionary measures were taken to control it. He said that the government was aware of the people’s economic problems and closing of business due to covid-19 pandemic. However, no decision of opening and allowing of mega public gathering could be made in haste. Latter, the minister visited Emporium Mall – one of the mega shopping malls of the City to check implementation of the government devised SOPs for covid-19 for shopping malls and mega stores. He appreciated the steps taken by the management of the shopping mall for the implementation of the covid-19 SOPs.