Ajmal tougher to play than Murali: Bell

ISLAMABAD: England batsman Ian Bell believes former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal was tougher to play than legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bell was part of the England team, which got whitewashed three-nil by the Men in Green in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2012. Ajmal was adjudged player of that series for bagging 24 wickets, which also included four dismissals of Bell.

Even though Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs, Bell admitted that he had problems when facing Ajmal.

Muralitharan took 800 wickets in 133 Tests at an average of 22.72 and 534 wickets in 350 ODIs at an average of 23.08.

As for Ajmal, he claimed 178 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 28.10 and 184 wickets in 113 ODIs at an average of 22.72.In regards to his T20 International career, Ajmal picked up 85 wickets in 64 games at an average of 17.83.

While speaking on Islamabad United’s YouTube channel Bell recalled the struggle England batsmen had to go through against Ajmal during the aforementioned series. “I found Muralitharan, who has 800 (Test) wickets, easier to play than Ajmal,” Bell said.