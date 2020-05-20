Lancashire keen to stage Tests

LONDON: The coronavirus has left the English cricket season in limbo but Lancashire were dealt a devastating personal blow when they lost their chairman, David Hodgkiss.

Just weeks later the Manchester-based county have returned record financial results -- a fitting legacy for Hodgkiss, who died in late March at the age of 71 after contracting the virus. And they have put themselves in the frame to host Tests during the English summer.

Lancashire, who chose not to follow other counties in furloughing players during the COVID-19 crisis, have announced their highest-ever annual turnover of Â£34 million ($41 million). EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for the Red Rose county in 2019 were Â£7.6 million, a 10-fold increase since 2015 and a record for a first-class county.

“Excluding minority interests and one-off legacies it is absolutely a record,” CEO Daniel Gidney told AFP. “It’s a very proud day for the club.

“A hundred percent it is David’s legacy. He was a mentor, a friend as well as a boss. With his construction background, without him the Â£60 million redevelopment (of the ground) would not have happened. “The board was the driving force but he was the centre of that.

“For me a business problem to solve is like any other problem such as a recession but when you lose a friend it is an emotional kick in the gut.” Gidney said Lancashire, with a Hilton hotel on the site of their Old Trafford ground, were still in a position to host Tests this year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hope they can kickstart a season delayed by coronavirus by rescheduling the three-Test series between England and the West Indies that was meant to take place in June, in July.

Australia and Pakistan are also scheduled to tour England in the coming months.Old Trafford was originally due to host the second Test against Pakistan, which was scheduled to start on August 7. Should the current lockdown be relaxed sufficiently to allow cricket to go ahead, Tests could be played behind closed doors at “bio-secure” grounds with on-site accommodation such as Old Trafford. That would allow players and officials to be monitored while restricting their access to the outside world.