FIH shelves plans to hold Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has shelved their plans to hold Nations Cup to which Pakistan had also shown interest in hosting-deciding not to go ahead with any such plans till 2022.

A well-placed source in the FIH has confirmed to The News that the game’s governing body had earlier planned to hold Nations Cup in late 2020 or in 2021 for all those nations which were not competing in Pro League II. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (FIH) had shown interest in hosting the event and was one of favourites to get the rights.

“The FIH has decided not to hold Nations Cup Hockey till 2022. There are multiple reasons for that and one of these is the uncertain future revolving around Covid-19. The second reason are the Pro League activities and the third is Tokyo’s plan to hold Olympics in 2021. Considering these factors it has been decided not to go ahead with plans to hold the Nations Cup,” a source within FIH said. Pakistan had long been deprived of hosting any international hockey event of any worth during more than one and a half decades now. Pakistan had made a strong bid to hold the event in 2021. The decision on the part of the FIH however ruined all these plans and hopes.

Meanwhile, the FIH has started making plans for a safe return of hockey activities after the necessary restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines, which are aligned to those issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cover the entire hockey workforce – athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators and volunteers. Along with a risk assessment chart to which all hockey organisations are advised to adhere, there are also guidelines for organisers of international events once there is a return to international competition.

A speedy return to playing sports such as hockey is seen as a crucial measure to help in the promotion of mental and physical health but, with the virus still claiming hundreds of lives across the world every day, any return to training and playing has to be carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection,” a FIH hand out says.

Three “PST” measures have been put in place by governments across the world - Public gathering restrictions (P), Social distancing (S) and Travel restrictions (T). While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular review, taking these three measures into consideration. Hockey, as a team sport, with contact, is seen as a higher risk activity and so is subject to higher levels of control and restriction.