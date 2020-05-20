Staying alive

The ‘smart’ lockdown in Pakistan never really took off, with people thronging the bazaars as soon as they opened up. And now the Supreme Court has ordered the reopening of shopping malls that had been closed to contain the spread of Covid-19. The main concern of the Supreme Court appears to be ‘hunger’ and the court has unambiguously observed that restrictions must be relaxed during the last week of Ramazan ahead of the Eid holidays. The court has also ruled that markets should remain open even on Saturdays and Sundays. Though most business people have applauded the court verdict, there are a few points that all of us must keep in mind and observe as safety precautions, if we don’t want to die in our shop-till-you-drop spree.

After the court orders now it seems the sole responsibility to stay alive and make sure others stay alive is on us: the Pakistani ‘awaam’, the weary citizen. We have seen a rapid spike in the number of infected people in the past couple of weeks and our doctors and paramedical staff are under tremendous strain to save lives. Ultimately, if we get infected we don’t turn to shopkeepers for cure or put on new clothes before going into quarantine; we depend on doctors, nurses, and ventilators. These are our heroes in the medical profession and the cleaning and janitorial staff who will be present in hospitals while we shop to our hearts’ content. Looking at the hustle and bustle on roads and streets, one wonders if this is a nation with minimum health facilities available and where charity organizations have been distributing food aid to millions of people who are at the mercy of the elements. It is now both the federal and provincial governments’ responsibility to establish at least some semblance of order in terms of safety precautions.

The court order should not be taken as a license to flout all health and hygiene considerations. Wearing masks and keeping physical distances will play a crucial role in our battle against covid-19. There must be a mass media campaign to educate and warn people against the possible consequences of taking liberties against a disease that has shaken the world. The Supreme Court did also ask about the details of the measures that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken. The court also inquired about how much money is being spent and where. These questions by the Court are pertinent and their answers must be made public. Nearly every day we see doctors complaining about the lack of personal protective gears (PPEs), testing kits, and ventilators. The opening of markets may result in a deluge of new patients and not only the NDMA but also the federal and provincial governments must be ready for a new health crisis in the offing.