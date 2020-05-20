Killer crop

It is estimated that around a million hectares of our land are devoted to the farming of sugarcane, one of the most water consuming crops. Billions of our tax dollars are allocated to the benefit of wealthy sugar mill owners, including those in government, in the form of export subsidies. In addition, the domestic sugar industry is protected by high tariffs on imports, while there is a thriving black market for sugar as well.

Does it make any sense to promote, protect and subsidise at public expense such an unhealthy and expensive crop in a poor and debt-ridden country? The government should cease all sugar subsidies and encourage the production and consumption of healthier alternatives such as honey. However, sugar mills should be free to produce Gur and Shakar and provide white sugar to local industries.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi