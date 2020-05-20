Tread carefully

The world is undergoing an unprecedented scenario and Pakistan is not an exception. The government wisely enforced restrictive measures to curb the outbreak. However, with the recent decision to ease the lockdown, all efforts will prove futile as literally everyone seems to be out on the road. It is understandable that people want to come out, but a cautious approach is warranted. I was amazed to see roadblocks in Islamabad and Rawalpindi this week. I humbly request the government to review the situation as only a select number of retail outlets, businesses and workplaces should be allowed to reopen, and that too with strict adherence to a pre-defined schedule and SOPs.

For instance, it’s beyond me when I see that branded clothing stores are allowed to open, and scores of people are choking the stores as if it’s celebration time. We should all reflect in this holy month of Ramadan; the world is undergoing massive change and the new normal will be a lot different to what we are accustomed to. We should instead focus more on changing our lifestyle. Having said that, I read a strong statement by the DC of Islamabad whereby he tweeted: “Islamabad has 679 cases, with 76 admitted to hospitals and 12 on ventilators. Lockdown has almost been lifted. The trend of increase in the disease spread is getting dangerous. If we don’t practice social distancing in the next few weeks, I am afraid Eid won’t be a day of happiness”. We are caught in a trade-off between economic damage and loss of lives, the situation has to be reviewed before it’s too late to handle the dreadful consequences of this lethal virus.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad