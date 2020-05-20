The federal and provincial governments have reiterated their resolve to revert back to the lockdown if the SOPs are not complied with. It was no less than wishful thinking to assume that traders would be able to motivate the customers to maintain social distance.

Expecting people to exercise restraint reflects badly on the acumen to understand the culture and history of this part of the world. Instead of taking a U-turn onthe lockdown decision, a better option could have been mandatory use of face-masks and requiring the public to maintain social distance rather than penalizing shop keepers and traders.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad