PM and NAB

This refers to the news report ‘Sugar inquiry commission summons Punjab CM Buzdar today’ (May 13). We also know that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also made a request to the NAB to make him part of the case and he was duly heard earlier on. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has also appeared before the commission to explain the sugar export decision taken by the ECC headed by him as finance minister in 2018. Asad Umar expressed the opinion that after his statement before NAB, there was no need to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the NAB.

However, if NAB claims to deal with matters without fear or favour, and wants people to believe it, it must also ask Imran Khan to give his statement. How could the matter be decided without input from the top official of Pakistan who had the final authority to decide the matter one way or the other?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi