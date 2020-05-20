SL president warns UN

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday threatened to pull out of the UN Human Rights Council if it pursued war crimes claims allegedly committed by government forces during a bloody war with Tamil Tiger separatists.

The country’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- the top defence official when the rebels were defeated in May 2009 under his brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa -- issued the warning at the 11th anniversary of the end of the 37-year conflict.

In a brief but emotional speech during the commemoration at a war memorial in the capital Colombo that was slimmed-down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rajapaksa said it was his "national duty" to protect troops.

"If any international body or organisation continuously targets our country and our war heroes using baseless allegations, I will also not hesitate to withdraw Sri Lanka from such bodies or organisations," Rajapaksa said, switching to English during his speech in Sinhala.