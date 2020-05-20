F1 demands quarantine exemptions for elite sport

London: A British Grand Prix would be “impossible” this year if elite sport is not exempt from 14-day quarantine restrictions when entering the UK, Formula One said on Tuesday.

Silverstone is planning to host two races behind closed doors this summer, to make up for some of the lost time in the 2020 F1 season with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

However, the UK government’s coronavirus recovery strategy document set out an intention to introduce a 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals.

“A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year,” an F1 spokesperson told AFP. “

“We would be travelling back to the UK on F1-only occupied aircraft and all staff would be tested making a quarantine totally unnecessary. “If all elite sport is to return to TV then exemptions must be provided.”