Umar Akmal challenges three-year ban

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that batsman Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him by the board’s disciplinary panel.

The ban was imposed by Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the chairman of the panel.

Justice Chauhan has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Umar Akmal’s suspension, i.e. February 20, 2020. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar Akmal will become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Akmal had been charged for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.

Akmal has hired the services of well-known lawyer Babar Awan’s firm to assist him in the case against the ban. The board will now appoint an independent arbitrator to hear the appeal.