Lockdown can help Murray get fit: Becker

LONDON: Andy Murray can emerge from the coronavirus lockdown with a head-start on his illustrious rivals as he looks to cap a remarkable comeback from injury with a fourth Grand Slam title.

That is the opinion of tennis great Boris Becker who believes that while the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are left kicking their heels, Murray can make major strides in shrugging off his problematic hip injury.

Speaking to Laureus.com, Becker said: “I think Murray will benefit because he isn’t fully fit yet after his hip surgery and the long break is actually good for his recovery, so he’s not losing ground.”

Murray celebrated his 33rd birthday this week by posting footage on his Instagram feed of a return to the court with his brother Jamie following an easing of lockdown rules.

The extended tour lay-off could also play into the hands of the new generation of players whom Becker has long called upon to stand up and be counted in their quest to dethrone the likes of Federer and Djokovic.