Havertz shines as Leverkusen beat Bremen

BREMEN, Germany: Kai Havertz scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen ended the first round of Bundesliga football matches in over two months with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday which moved them within a point of the top four.

The visitors went into the game only four points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig after their fellow Champions League hopefuls’ 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday, when the Bundesliga became the first major league to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attacking midfielder Hav­ertz was the star of the show at an empty Weserstadion.

It was Leverkusen’s 10th win in 11 games, but their first since winning 3-1 at Rangers in the Europa League last-16 first leg on March 12.

The 20-year-old Havertz nodded Leverkusen into a 28th-minute lead, before Bremen right-back Theodor Gebre Selassie levelled on the half-hour mark.

But Havertz restored Leverkusen’s advantage three minutes later with another header, from Kerem Demirbay’s free-kick. Peter Bosz’s side wrapped up a comfortable victory with second-half goals from Mitchell Weiser and Demirbay.