Havertz shines as Leverkusen beat Bremen

BREMEN, Germany: Kai Havertz scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen ended the first round of Bundesliga football matches in over two months with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday which moved them within a point of the top four.
The visitors went into the game only four points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig after their fellow Champions League hopefuls’ 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday, when the Bundesliga became the first major league to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attacking midfielder Havertz was the star of the show at an empty Weserstadion.
It was Leverkusen’s 10th win in 11 games, but their first since winning 3-1 at Rangers in the Europa League last-16 first leg on March 12.
The 20-year-old Havertz nodded Leverkusen into a 28th-minute lead, before Bremen right-back Theodor Gebre Selassie levelled on the half-hour mark.
But Havertz restored Leverkusen’s advantage three minutes later with another header, from Kerem Demirbay’s free-kick. Peter Bosz’s side wrapped up a comfortable victory with second-half goals from Mitchell Weiser and Demirbay.