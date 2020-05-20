FIH puts off plan to hold Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has shelved off their plans to hold the Nations Cup and decided not to go ahead with any such plans till 2022.

A well-placed source in the FIH told ‘The News’ that the game’s governing body had earlier planned to hold Nations Cup in late 2020 or in 2021 for all those nations which were not competing in Pro League II. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had shown interest in hosting the event and was one of favourites to get the rights.

“The FIH has decided not to hold the Nations Cup till 2022. There are multiple reasons for that and one is the uncertain future amid COVID-19. The second reason is the Pro League activities and then Tokyo’s plan to hold Olympics in 2021. Considering these factors, it has been decided not to go ahead with plans to hold the Nations Cup,” a source within FIH said.

Pakistan had long been deprived of hosting any international hockey event of any worth during more than one and a half decades now. Pakistan had made a strong bid to hold the event in 2021. The decision on the part of the FIH however ruined all these plans and hopes.

Meanwhile, the FIH has started making plans for a safe return of hockey activities after the necessary restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines, which are aligned to those issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cover the entire hockey workforce -– athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators and volunteers. Along with a risk assessment chart to which all hockey organisations are advised to adhere, there are also guidelines for organisers of international events once there is a return to international competition.

“With the progression of the virus at different stages across the globe, the guidelines should be used by continental federations, national associations and clubs, alongside local laws and policies, providing their own bespoke guidelines for hockey providers within their area.

“A speedy return to playing sports such as hockey is seen as a crucial measure to help in the promotion of mental and physical health but, with the virus still claiming hundreds of lives across the world every day, any return to training and playing has to be carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection,” a FIH hand out says.

Three “PST” measures have been put in place by governments across the world — Public gathering restrictions (P), Social distancing (S) and Travel restrictions (T). While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular review, taking these three measures into consideration. Hockey, as a team sport, with contact, is seen as a higher risk activity and so is subject to higher levels of control and restriction.

“These are very early days when it comes to a return to action but, within its guidance FIH has produced a five stage process showing the route back to something resembling normality. This starts, as has been seen in the Netherlands and Belgium, with a return to carefully managed training, still with social distancing measures in place.

“The next stage will be a resumption of regional competition, followed by local travel between neighbouring nations. Trans-Continental competition will follow and, finally, once a vaccine is in place, it is hoped there will be a return to normal competition,” the FIH says.