Green and clean drive is on

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has mounted a campaign to make Islamabad clean and green under the leadership of Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi.
The campaign is meant for both rural and urban areas. Naqvi has directed the sanitation staff to speed up their activities. He visited different areas of the city to monitor work. Sanitation Director Sardar Khan Zamri accompanied him among others.