OGDCL doles out Rs3.2 million for public welfare

Rawalpindi : DC Chakwal Transferred an amount of Rs3.2 million in his own Punjab Bank Account No 1831562 allocated by OGDCL for welfare and wellbeing of public of Chakwal, says a press release.

On the demand of DC Chakwal Abdul Sattar Isani, OGDCL has transferred an amount of Rs3.2 million in Punjab Bank Account No. 1831562 of DC Chakwal. OGDCL has allocated this significant amount to improve the life standard and to provide basic facilities to the people residing in the suburb of company fields in Chakwal.

DC Chakwal wrote a letter to OGDCL and transferred this amount to his personal bank account but even he is liable to use this fund for the welfare and wellbeing of district Chakwal especially for the areas from where OGDCL is acquiring its Oil and Gas production. According to the detail while fulfilling its Social Welfare responsibilities and Petroleum Concessions Agreement of Government, OGDCL has transferred an amount of Rs3.2 million in the Punjab Bank Account of DC Chakwal for the welfare of people residing in the suburb of Rajian Oil Field. This amount has been transferred so that district government may use it for public welfare with the help of respective MNA of the area.

It has been learnt through reliable resources that despite using this fund on public welfare, the DC Chakwal has maintained this amount on his account and did not use it so far.

In this view OGDCL is probing that how much amount that was due to use on the welfare of people of district Chakwal especially for improving the life standard of people dwelling in the surrounding of Rajian Oil Field spent so far by DC Chakwal and district administration and how much amount is remaining in the account of DC. It is worth to mention that in addition to this fund many others schemes has been started by OGDCL in the area to raise and improve the living standard of the people.