Afghan deal hailed as peace process breakthrough

Islamabad : Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has welcomed the signing of power-sharing deal between President of Afghanistan Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Afghan leader Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul as a possible breakthrough in the Afghan peace process and said the development signalled the end of months-long stalemate after the latest presidential election.

"The government of Japan strongly hopes that the intra-Afghan negotiations will make a steady and constructive progress toward an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned durable and comprehensive peace," the envoy said.

The ambassador said Japan would continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with the international community and looks forward to working closely with Pakistan.

"Japan has continuously supported the host communities of Afghan refugees in Pakistan especially in the fields of health, education, and water and sanitation. Our total assistance for Afghan refugees in Pakistan provided through United Nations Housing Commissioner for Refugees amounts to USD 160 million for the past 36 years," he said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador of Japan expressed profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May 18.

“I was deeply shocked and would like to express my condolences and sympathies to all the bereaved families, he said.

“Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. In close cooperation with Pakistan and the international community, Japan is determined to resolutely stand up against terrorism,” he added.