Textile gloom looms ahead

LAHORE: Textiles are our main exports and numerous international buyers have suspended all orders that were ready for shipment. Moreover, many foreign brands have filed for bankruptcy putting at risk the payment of orders that have been delivered.

The gloom in textiles has spread all over the world. The real picture of global textiles is depicted in Bangladesh where confirmed orders worth over $5 billion have been put on hold.

The suspended orders are equivalent to our total apparel exports. A renowned brand JC Penny has filed for bankruptcy and apparel payments worth $230 million to Bangladeshi exporters are at stake.

JC Penny also outsources some exports from Pakistan. Under the bankruptcy laws in the developed economies, the priority of payment to the suppliers from assets of bankrupted company takes the back seat. The employees, directors, and banks get preference.

Our major exports come from textile value chain. We need to concentrate on high value-added textiles. The readymade garments and knitwear exporters are at highest risk in the current scenario.

They are sitting on completed orders worth hundreds of millions of dollars that have been put indefinitely on hold. Moreover, they are sitting on inputs of equivalent amount that they were to produce regularly for their suppliers.

On top of that, they are hoping that their suppliers do not file for bankruptcy because in that case the payment of even the delivered goods would be jeopardised. The vale-added apparel exporters are small companies.

Thousands of these small exporters cumulatively make up over 75 percent of the entire apparel exports. These exporters need handholding from the government.

On the contrary, the government functionaries give more time to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) than the value-added sector. The APTMA leadership argues that its members also include many companies that are in high value-addition so it could plead their case as well.

The point that gets missed here is that all those APTMA members, who are in the high value-added sector, are members of the respective trade bodies of those sectors. Those trade bodies comprising exclusively of value-added exporters are better placed to highlight their problems.

Commercial councillors in the developed economies should be asked to keep an eye on the status of companies or brands that import from Pakistan (the list of buyers should be handed over to them). In case they see weakness in any of the buyer, they should immediately inform the relevant trade association of the country and the commerce ministry. The value-added exporters should be facilitated with soft loans to ease their financial crunch.

It is worth noting that yarn is the lowest value product of textiles. It is in fact the basic raw material of all subsequent higher value-added products exported or locally consumed in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, our spinners are not producing many high qualities of blended yarns (manmade fibre mixed with cotton). It may be due to the past flawed textile policies, but the ground reality is that our exporters cannot produce numerous apparel because of the absence of this yarn that could be converted to fabric in our weaving mills.

Value-added apparel sector employs almost 80 percent of the total textile workforce. They can expand their exports if raw material rules are eased for them.

They should be allowed to import high quality yarn and fabric free of duty on the simple bank guarantee that these inputs would be consumed in making apparel for exports. The bank guarantee should be immediately released after the exports are made and the consumption of inputs proved on the basis of formula already applied by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The government should do away with the DTRE regime for apparel exporters, as it is too cumbersome and expensive (because of speed money involved in approvals). The state should give priority in immediate release of refunds to apparel exporters.

There is no need to reintroduce zero-rating for five exporting sectors. Experience has proved that there was huge pilferage of sales tax at domestic level because of this scheme.

We never chalked out a viable and long-term economic policy. Every government that assumes power pursues different policies during its tenure being more confused than consistent.

This government for instance vowed to document the economy, reduce imports, bring fiscal discipline, revive industry, and increase exports. Its measures on documentation drew strong protests and the state gradually back tracked from almost all the measures it took for documentation.

The absence of a dedicated and strict approach on documentation encouraged those benefitting from it to continue exerting pressure on the regime culminating in further increase in grey economy. In the same way, the government policies lacked consistency in other spheres of economy.