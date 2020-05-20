‘Delay in subsidy to deny sales’

KARACHI: Country’s tractor-makers hope the subsidy in the shape of a relief in the sales tax levied on these locally manufactured farming machines would help the industry get back on track, if swiftly implemented, an official said on Tuesday.

“It's a good step by the government in these testing times to give relief to the agricultural sector which is the backbone of our national economy," said Shahid Hussain, CEO Al Ghazi Tractors Ltd.

“Now the early finalisation of this subsidy is the need of the hour to provide stimulus to the tractor industry and revive its sales, which already took a major hit due to COVID-19 outbreak-led lockdown.” However, Hussain warned if not implemented immediately, this subsidy will do more harm than good to the already ailing tractor industry. According to Hussain, similar subsidies were announced in the past, but their implementation was delayed for quite a long time, which hit tractor sales really hard due to the delay in issuance of the relevant notification.