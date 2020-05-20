close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Gold prices down Rs1,500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Tuesday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that the gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs95,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs1,286 to Rs81,876. In the international market, the bullion rates depreciated $17 to $1,735/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market traded Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

