Gold prices down Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Tuesday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that the gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs95,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs1,286 to Rs81,876. In the international market, the bullion rates depreciated $17 to $1,735/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market traded Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.