Gold prices down Rs1,500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Tuesday.
All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that the gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs95,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs1,286 to Rs81,876. In the international market, the bullion rates depreciated $17 to $1,735/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market traded Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.