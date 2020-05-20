NTDC says power sector at crossroads, needs decentralisation

KARACHI: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has underscored a need of transforming the country’s power sector to accommodate hyper-local conservation and distribution for containing capital expenditures, in view of changing world, it was learnt on Tuesday.

“It is a high time to abandon the old approach and replace it with a new flexible and adaptable approach to running this critical sector of the economy,” the NTDC said in its indicative generation capacity expansion plan (IGCEP) document.

“The utility of the past that relied primarily on large and central-station power generating facilities intertie through extensive and complex transmission and distribution grids to serve demand located far away from generation sites is now giving way to a new utility of the future concept that strives to serve demand right at the spot through a blend of options including energy conservation, demand-side management, and distributed sources of power generation.”

In the IGCEP document submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the company said a fundamental transformation is currently underway around the world in the way electricity is produced, transmitted, and delivered to end-users.

NTDC proposed a thorough revamping of the power sector’s legal and regulatory frameworks, institutional structure, physical systems and business operating model.

“Pakistan is at a crossroads at the moment and in fact faces a defining moment in its history. Ample evidence already exists to suggest that the former approach to managing the power sector entities and their affairs is not proving successful,” it said. “A continuation of business-as-usual approach in the power sector will be akin to inviting trouble not only for this particular sector but for the nation on the whole”.

The NTDC said alternative and renewable energy generation targets assessed and established by the Alternate Energy Development Board in consultation with distribution companies in various parts of the country, including both on-grid and off-grid should be included in the future editions of the IGCEP to give these promising new technologies their due share.

Moreover, power generation policies should be regularly reviewed and updated to align the policy instruments with the latest trends in generation technologies and other factors that can influence both the demand and supply side of the electricity business.

“Further, planning process should be more comprehensive, both in scope and depth. Instead of yearly updating, IGCEP should be revised every five years,” the NTDC said. “It will reduce unpredictability and will also minimize risks for the potential investors.” The NTDC said access to data and quality data must be facilitated and further improved. A central data repository may be formed to facilitate planners and policymakers, having specific data privileges and to ensure access to quality data, for data modeling and decision making.

“In a similar vein, project execution entities should enhance and accelerate their response, with respect to provision of project data to NTDC, for updating of the IGCEP, in a precise and timely manner,” it added. “Keeping in view the latest technological changes and latest advancements in the power supply and delivery business, customized trainings should be provided, especially for the power system planners, system operators, and disco (distribution company) staff.” Nepra also disfavors centralised control of power distribution companies and generation companies, saying this is one of the main reasons for substandard performance and accumulation of circular debt.

“The real dilemma of the sector is that due to continued centralised control at every level the discos tend to seek shield against any measure, which leads to competition and opening of the sector,” Nepra said in its latest industry’s overview report. “It is to be understood by the relevant agencies managing and in control of discos that new concepts of electricity supply and delivery are being introduced at a fast pace.”