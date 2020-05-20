Rupee falls

KARACHI: The rupee weakened further on Tuesday due to rising demand for the dollars from importers and corporates, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160.74 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 160.37.

“The local unit continued its falling trend as some importers and companies bought greenback to make their payments,” a currency dealer said.

“The buying pressure on the rupee shows business activity has started after easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed two months ago,” he said.

The rupee; however, gained grounds in the open market. It ended at 160.80 against the dollar, compared with 161 versus the greenback in the previous session.

“The rupee could have lost more value against the dollar if the money sent home by overseas Pakistani workers didn’t come in the market,” another dealer with a private commercial bank said.

A latest report issued by Moody’s Investor Services on increasing fiscal deficit also dented investors’ sentiment.

The rating agency Moody’s in a report warned that Pakistan would continue to see large fiscal deficits in 2021 and beyond. The economic downturn will significantly constrain the government tax receipts, while health and social spending pressure will persist, constraining debt service capacity, according to the report.