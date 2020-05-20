CDWP approves 6 projects worth Rs16.111bln

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved six projects worth Rs16.111 billion, and recommended one project worth Rs25.226 to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The decisions were taking at a meeting chaired by Planning Commission Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal government also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Four projects related to health, higher education, and industries and commerce were presented in the meeting.

The two health projects included “Strengthening Civil Registration & Vital Statistics System” worth Rs201.917 million, which was approved. This project would create a revamped model of registration of all vital events (births, deaths, marriage etc) in model Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The other approved health project was “Baluchistan Human Capital Investment Project” worth Rs5,616.985 million.

Two projects related to higher education were presented in the CDWP meeting. First project “PhD Scholarship under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor” worth Rs25,226.274 million, was referred to ECNEC.

This program would develop collaboration between Pakistan and renowned US institutions to transfer new research techniques focused on Pakistani needs. The project would also bring opportunities to develop research projects and build capacity in the higher education system of both the partner countries.

Second project “Jalozai Campus of UET Peshawar” worth Rs6,535.32 million was approved in the meeting.

The meeting was presented with two projects in the information technology sector. Of these, “E-Office Replication at Division of the Federal Government” worth Rs689.653 million was approved by CDWP.

The major objective of this project includes replacing e-office/filling system in all ministries/divisions to achieve the goal of internal efficiency and effectiveness. Second project titled “Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program (PSNP)” worth Rs780 million was also approved in the meeting.

A project related to industries and commerce titled “Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone” worth Rs2,287.844 million was also approved in the meeting. The project envisages establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone by providing basic amenities to the industries sector in the area.

Seven Concept Clearance projects were presented in the meeting wherein two projects were from World Bank and five projects from the Ministry of Finance.