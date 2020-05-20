Tax collection from dividends surges 27pc to Rs12bln in July-April

KARACHI: Tax collection from dividends earned on equity rose 27 percent to around Rs12 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 owing to applicability of uniform taxation on income, source said on Tuesday.

Collection of tax on dividend income amounted to Rs9.4 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi, which has jurisdiction over big volume companies, collected Rs2.3 billion on account of taxes on dividend in April, compared with Rs1.9 billion in the same month of the last year.

The sources said previously different reduced rates were applicable prior to budget for the current fiscal year, but all these rates were enhanced to 15 percent. For withholding tax on dividend, a standard rate of 15 percent has been applied for individuals receiving income from equity or mutual funds.

The sources added that previously dividend income was not part of income under normal tax regime and was subject to separate taxation.

The standard rate of tax on dividend income is 15 percent. The previous tax rate was 7.5 percent on dividend received on shares of a company set up for power generation or on shares of a company supplying coal exclusively to power generation projects.

Further, tax rate of dividend was charged at 25 percent for individuals receiving dividend from companies, which enjoyed exemption of tax on income or where no tax was payable due to availability of tax credits or due to brought forward business or depreciation losses.

Furthermore, previously the rate of tax on dividend received by an individual from a mutual fund was 10 percent and 12.5 percent. People receiving dividend from stock fund was also taxed at 12.5 percent. The dividend received by an investor from a development real estate investment trust scheme was reduced by 50 percent of the normal rate.

The sources said the now the tax rate of 7.5 percent is applicable in case of dividend paid by independent power purchasers where such dividend is a pass-through item under an implementation or power purchase or energy purchase agreement and is required to be reimbursed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency or its predecessor or successor entity. However, the rate should be 100 percent increase in case an individual is not on the active taxpayers list. The Federal Board of Revenue sources said another reason for increase in dividend income was that foreign companies also made substantial profits. Foreign companies now started repatriating their profits on their incomes, they added.